By Zara Flores, for Dana Point Times

Editor’s Note: Dana Point Times will be spotlighting artists based in Dana Point or whose work is featured in the community. If you are an artist (musician, painter, sculptor, etc.) whose creativity contributes to the Dana Point community, or if you know of a candidate, contact Lillian Boyd at lboyd@picketfencemedia.com.

Matthew Laurence Knott is a Dana Point local artist whose talents range from the classic canvas to digital work to 3-D art. His work can be seen at Street Art House in Playa Vista.

Q: How did you begin doing art?

A: I was mainly a doodler growing up, but as I got older, I decided I wanted to make paintings. I began training myself in traditional painting methods and slowly incorporated cartoon and street art styles into my work. It’s evolved now from just canvas paintings to murals. To me, you really have to be a jack of all trades.

Q: What do you think stands out about your work?

A: It’s inherently comical, and it really represents my personality. I like comedy, and in my heart I’ve always wanted to make people laugh. I know what kind of emotion I want people to have when people look at my art, and if it can make just one person laugh, then I feel accomplished.

Photo Gallery of ArtistSpotlight1 ArtistSpotlight2 ArtistSpotlight3 Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

Q: How has your art evolved?

A: For the longest time, I just wanted to paint something that looked cool, but now I don’t want people to buy what I do; I want people to buy why I do it. Part of selling art is selling the story behind it, and storytelling is something I’ve worked hard to include in my pieces. I like to build my characters and my pieces into something people can get emotionally attached to and feel connected to.

Q: What has been your most memorable experience so far in your art career?

A: I created a design for Armani featured on a shirt and traveled to do a show in Cambodia. It was the most amazing show I’ve been in. The show was a combination of a rap show and fashion event with Armani, and I was able to design the stage with my artwork. I did a live painting in front of the whole audience and improvised my supplies and ideas. It’s more so about the process than the outcome to the audience. I slipped into my improvisation mindset that I’m not creating art, I’m performing it.

You can follow Knott’s art on his Instagram, @MatthewLaurenceKnott