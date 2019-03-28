Artist Spotlight: Haideh Mehr, Painter

By Jenna Ross, for Dana Point Times

Haideh Mehr is a self-taught abstract artist who has lived in Dana Point for 13 years. She sells her art at Bella Bazaar in Dana Point, which she helped open with her sister-in-law, and at Las Catrinas in San Juan Capistrano.

Q: How did you get into painting?

A: I have always painted since I was little, but I didn’t start selling my art until eight years ago.

Q: How would you describe your style?

A: It depends on my mood really. I’ll go from doing full-on abstracts to all of the sudden doing flowers, or all of the sudden wanting to paint angels. My artwork reflects a lot of what is going on in my life. I developed the angel series after a friend passed away from cancer, and draw inspiration for my seascapes from my surroundings and nature.

Q: How did you start selling your work?

A: When we started the business we had over 130 different artisans in the store, and I had never tried to sell my art, because we were so focused on getting everyone else started. So it wasn’t until later, when I did a piece of art for a client that wanted me to do it, when I was like, “You know, I kind of like this! I’m going to start doing this and actually selling my artwork,” and it just went from there.

Q: How would you describe your creative process?

A: I never know what I’m going to paint until I sit down. Sometimes it will start with me just getting the colors on the canvas and seeing where it will take me from there. Usually, if I go into it with something in particular in mind, it’s not as enjoyable or creative for me as when I’m just putting my emotion into the canvas and seeing what comes about. I’ll go through big spurts of time where I don’t paint at all, and then something will happen, and I’ll end up producing 10 or 15 pieces at one time.

Q: Has your career as an interior designer helped with your artwork?

A: Of course it helps to know what colors are in, what people are wanting in their artwork. But I try to make sure I keep it where I still do my crazy art, as well as doing what I know is going to appeal to the masses.

