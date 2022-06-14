Annual Ohana Festival Announces Lineup for 2022 Encore Weekend

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Hazye Law

As popularity grows for the Ohana Festival, the annual weekend event at Doheny State Park this September is set to return for a second set of performances known as Ohana Encore.

Eddie Vedder, the festival’s founder and lead singer of Pearl Jam, will return once again to headline, along with music icons The Black Keys, Alanis Morissette, The Roots and Haim.

The encore weekend will take place on Oct. 8-9, at the state park following the initial festivities slated for Sept. 30 through Oct 2, which already include a star-studded set.

After last year’s festival, Variety wrote, “Not only did Ohana roar back to life with two headlining sets by Vedder and another by Pearl Jam, it actually grew into a second ‘encore’ weekend headlined by Pearl Jam, setting the stage for further expansion in the future.”

Vedder and Morissette will kick off the first night, along with The Roots, Julieta Venegas, The Front Bottoms, Amos Lee and Marcus King, among others.

On the second night, the lineup will include Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Afghan Whigs, Amyl and The Sniffers, Iceage and others ahead of the headlining acts Haim and The Black Keys.

“Beyond Ohana continuing its expansion, it is defining its future with its diverse and inclusive lineups,” an Ohana Festival statement said.

A portion of the proceeds will go toward the San Onofre Parks Foundation and the Doheny State Beach Foundation, among other charities.

Pre-sale tickets for Ohana Encore will be available at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 16. All remaining tickets will be available to the general public the following day. Included in ticketing options are single-day general admission, single-day VIP, weekend general admission, weekend VIP and ultimate VIP.

Weekend admission passes start at $280, while single-day passes start at $159.

Ticketing and other information can be found at ohanafest.com.

