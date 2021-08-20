Adoptable Pet of the Week: Rascal

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Rascal is a 1-year-old cutie with lots of love to give. While he doesn’t quite live up to his name, what he lacks in mischievousness, he makes up for in sheer joyful energy. Rascal gets along with other dogs and would make a great match for an active adopter.

If you are interested in adopting Rascal, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptadog to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

