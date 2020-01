Owen came in with a cleft palate that made it hard for him to eat properly. After corrective surgery and lots of love from the staff and volunteers, Owen is on his way to being the happy healthy pup he was always meant to be.

If you would like to know more about Owen, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617 or visit with him at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.