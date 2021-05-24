Adoptable Pet of the Week: Leela

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

This little lady is Leela, a 10-year-old Chihuahua mix looking for her forever family. Though she may be a senior, Leela is far from past her prime. She has the sweetest personality and would make a great low maintenance lapdog. Could this cuddly canine be the one for you?

If you are interested in adopting Leela, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptadog to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

