Adoptable Pet of the Week: Elsa

Elsa is an especially sweet little girl who is now available for adoption. A 4-year-old Chihuahua mix, she bubbles over with happy energy. Whether she’s chasing fuzzy toys or cuddled in your lap, Elsa can always put a smile on your face. She would be a great fit in just about any home.

If you are interested in adopting Elsa, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptadog to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.