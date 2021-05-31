Adoptable Pet of the Week: Elektra

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Meet Elektra, one of the most lovable kitties you are likely to meet. This petite young lady raised four kittens while practically being a kitten herself. Now that her job is done, she is finally ready for her own forever family. Elektra is incredibly outgoing and affectionate and is sure to brighten your day with her sunny personality.

If you are interested in adopting Elektra, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptacat to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

