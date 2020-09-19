Adoptable Pet of the Week: Dale

Four-month-old Dale is a playful kitten that is always ready for fun. Whether he’s chasing toys or frolicking with the other kittens, his outgoing personality is easy to spot. If you’re looking to adopt a sweet and spunky feline friend, you can’t go wrong with Dale.

If you are interested in adopting Dale, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptadog to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.