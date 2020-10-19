Adoptable Pet of the Week: Astrid

This pretty girl is Astrid, a 5-year-old sweetheart who just can’t wait to meet you. While Astrid loves playing catch with the ball, her real favorite pastime is snuggling on the couch. She is also mannerly and walks well on a leash, though she would prefer to be the only pet in a home so she doesn’t have to share the spotlight.

If you are interested in adopting Astrid, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/adoptadog to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.