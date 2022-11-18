Adoptable Pet of the Week: Tyrion

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Eight-month-old Tyrion is ready for his big break. Taken in as a stray under dire circumstances, Tyrion received emergency medical treatment, which helped to save his life. Since his recovery, he has proven himself to be quite the little sweetie and captures the hearts of everyone he meets. What Tyrion now wants more than anything is a place to call his very own. Could you be the one to help him start living the good life?

If you are interested in adopting Tyrion, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

