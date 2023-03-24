This pretty girl is Turtle, a Greyhound/Labrador mix with a bubbly personality. Only 1 year old, Turtle is a happy pup who just loves to run and play. Her favorite game is probably fetch with a ball, but she wouldn’t turn her nose up at a nice hike, either. Turtle is looking for an active adopter and a yard where she can run to her heart’s content.

If you are interested in adopting Turtle, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.–