Seven-month-old Totoro is a sweet little guy who just can’t wait to meet you. With a happy personality and an adorable twitchy nose, he loves to spend his day hopping around and exploring his surroundings. He likes being petted and doesn’t even mind being held. Totoro is neutered, litterbox-trained and would make a great house rabbit.

If you are interested in adopting Totoro, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.