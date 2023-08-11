Smokey the cat is a born entertainer. A very playful 1-year-old, he delights in wowing visitors with his feline acrobatics. He loves any and all toys and gets along with like-minded cats. Smokey would do well in a lively household where he can frolic and play to his heart’s content.

If you are interested in adopting Smokey, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.