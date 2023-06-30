Are you looking for your new best friend? Handsome guy Rex is a 4-year-old German Shepherd who just can’t wait to meet you! An energetic dog, he enjoys long walks and playtime in the yard. Rex has done well with other dogs and older children and is looking for an active home where he can continue with his training.

If you are interested in adopting Rex, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.