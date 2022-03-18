Adoptable Pet of the Week: Poppy

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Sweet girl Poppy is a 10-month-old kitty who just wants to be loved. Abandoned at the shelter, Poppy is still learning how to fully trust but has come a long way. She is mild-mannered, observant, and does not mind being petted. Poppy gets along well with the other kittens and would love a place in a quiet home with a feline roomie or two.

If you are interested in adopting Poppy, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

Poppy and many of her feline friends are part of the animal shelter’s “St. Catty’s Day” adoption celebration. Throughout the month of March, these lucky cats have a reduced adoption cost of only $17.

