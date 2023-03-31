One-year-old Matcha is a fun, black dwarf-mix, spayed female rabbit. She is an outgoing, curious girl who loves to zip around exploring her surroundings. When she settles down, she doesn’t mind being held and given a few kisses—especially if treats are involved! Matcha has excellent litter box habits and would make a great rabbit companion for some lucky person.

If you are interested in adopting Matcha, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.