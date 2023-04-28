This pretty girl is Luanne, a 1-year-old pup ready for a new start. Full of happy energy, Luanne is a fun dog with the potential to make a great jogging or hiking buddy. She gets along with other dogs and would thrive in an active household. Could Luanne be the one for you?

If you are interested in adopting Luanne, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.