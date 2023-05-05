Are you looking for a great kitty companion? Look no further than Ellie, a loveable cutie with lots of character. Just shy of 2 years old, Ellie is an outgoing cat who loves to meet new people. She is playful and always ready for fun. She might just be your perfect match!

If you are interested in adopting Ellie, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.