Adoptable Pet of the Week: Lex

Eleven-month-old Lex is a good-natured kitty who loves to play. Inquisitive by nature, he likes to explore his surroundings and can make a toy out of just about anything! When he’s ready for some downtime, Lex can be a top-notch cuddle buddy. Could this curious cutie be the one for you?

If you would like to know more about Lex, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617 or visit with him at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.

