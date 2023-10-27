Say hello to Kiwi, a 7-month-old sweetheart of a cat. Though she can be a bit reserved at first meeting, Kiwi quickly warms up to show her playful and affectionate side. She gets along well with other cats and would make an ideal kitty companion. Could Kiwi be the one for you?

If you are interested in adopting Kiwi, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.