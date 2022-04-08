Adoptable Pet of the Week: Joplin

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Say hello to Joplin, a 3-month-old Belgian Malinois who just can’t wait to meet you. One of four pups, Joplin is a happy little guy who loves to spend his days playing with his brother and sisters. Like most Belgian Malinois, Joplin has lots of energy and would do best in a home where he can get lots of exercise and attention with an experienced owner.

If you are interested in adopting Joplin, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

