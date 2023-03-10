Cookie is ready for a new start in life. The 1-year-old (and very sweet) Cookie has a lot of energy and loves to run and play. She would do well in an active household where she can continue to be her best self.

If you are interested in adopting Cookie, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.