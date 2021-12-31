Adoptable Pet of the Week: Chandler

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Meet Chandler, a 9-month-old sweetheart ready for his forever family. Left outside the shelter door as a kitten, Chandler was understandably a shy little guy. Now that he is more settled, the shelter has found him to be a curious and playful kitty that can be quite affectionate once he gets to know you. Chandler is looking for a quieter home that he can finally call his own.

If you are interested in adopting Chandler, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

