Three-year-old Boone is a happy guy who just loves to have fun. Whether you’re going on a hike or just playing fetch in the yard, he’s always ready to be your favorite sidekick. Plus, when it’s time to settle down, he makes a wonderful snuggle buddy. Come meet Boone, and you’re sure to fall in love.

If you are interested in adopting Boone, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.