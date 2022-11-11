Adoptable Pet of the Week: Bella

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Eight-year-old Bella is a mild-mannered kitty who is looking for a new beginning. Abandoned by her previous owner, Bella can be a bit shy on first meeting, but she is quite affectionate and sweet once she gets to know you. She would do best in a quiet household where she can settle in and finally start to feel at home again.

If you are interested in adopting Bella, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

