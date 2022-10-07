Adoptable Pet of the Week: Archer

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Meet Archer, a playful 5-month-old kitty who is awaiting his forever home. Archer is a rough-and-tumble dude who loves playing with his litter mates, and he will make a great family kitty. He will make a great feline friend to any other cats you may already have at home, or he would love to go home with one of his shelter buddies.

Stop by the shelter to meet Archer, and all of its kitties. And before Oct. 16, take advantage of the shelter’s cat adoption special in which adoptions are just $25.

If you are interested in adopting Archer, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

