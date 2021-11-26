Adoptable Pet of the Week: Amaretto

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

This big-eared beauty is Amaretto, a spayed female bunny who just can’t wait to make your acquaintance. One-year-old, Amaretto is an outgoing and curious rabbit who loves to explore her surroundings. She enjoys being petted, is litter box-trained, and would make a great house bunny for just about any family.

If you are interested in adopting Amaretto, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.

