Prohibition has hit, but the exclusive Limbo Club still offers the best drinks in town—at least, that’s the premise for Capistrano Actors Guild’s upcoming immersive presentation of Speakeasy, Die Easy set in the 1930s.

Attendees of the immersive murder mystery show will need a secret password to attend the event held at the Fish Tank in Capistrano Beach from May 18-20. The password will be emailed to attendees after purchasing their tickets.

Audience members will also be required to dress in 1930s attire or black tie to be admitted entry.

“Once you come in, we have casino-style games for you to play,” Capistrano Actors Guild President Christine Dickinson said. “Every ticket includes a $25 gameplay and if you want to purchase more play, you can do that inside.”

Those interested in gambling can play Texas Hold’em, Roulette or Pai Gow. The event will feature an open bar, food, entertainment and “murder” as attendees work to uncover who the killer is.

“The theme of this murder mystery really is just what goes down at the speakeasy,” Dickinson said. “Someone dies, there could be multiple deaths actually and the people that come for dinner have to figure out who did it and why.”

“And at the very end of the evening, we reveal it all to you and why they did it and everything,” Dickinson said. “But in the interim of having that play, you also get live entertainment because everyone who’s at the speakeasy is also an entertainer.”

All the servers, bartenders and actors are also singers and will perform songs from the 1930s. When purchasing tickets, attendees can choose between a vegetarian or chicken option for dinner and can let the Capistrano Actos Guild know of any dietary restrictions.

As a truly immersive theater experience, Dickinson added that the audience can expect to be a part of the show.

“You can definitely expect there is going to be water flying, guests will definitely be asked to be a part of things,” Dickinson said. “Your food and drinks might be taken. It all depends on what the actors do. They have a lot of carte blanche in this script, which makes it really fun for the audience to get involved.”

Dickinson added that there’s a twist that makes each of the three shows a little different.

A portion of the proceeds from Speakeasy, Die Easy benefits the Boys & Girls Club of Capistrano Valley, where the Capistrano Actors Guild hosts a two-week summer camp.

“So, we go in there and for two weeks, we teach them all the things that go into acting,” Dickinson said. “They help to build the sets, they paint the sets, they sew the costumes, they’re doing the lighting design.”

“They do everything with us, so it’s really an awesome experience to get future theater lovers and future technicians and costumers back into theater,” Dickinson continued.

The Capistrano Actors Guild formed two years ago in response to community theaters closing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The theaters got hit really, really hard and so I wanted to make sure that future generations could have a part in this,” Dickinson said. “And that’s the great thing, just like what we do with the kids.”

The guild is comprised entirely of actors, Dickinson added.

“Everybody on the board, from the president to the treasurer to the media marketing person, we’re all part of the Capistrano Actors Guild,” Dickinson said. “It’s not just one person that decides what we do and how we do it, but we all sit down, and every actor gets a voice.”

“In community theater, most people don’t know actors don’t get paid,” Dickinson continued. “So, they do this for the benefit of helping others.”

Dickinson added that part of the proceeds supports the actors as well.

Speakeasy, Die Easy will be held at the Fish Tank in Capistrano Beach, a repurposed warehouse that offers an immersive environment.

“It’s amazing because although we are in kind of a rectangular box at the Fish Tank, because of the capability of the projections, it’s amazing,” Dickinson said. “You’re going to feel like you’re in a 1930s speakeasy.”

“From the moment you drive up, there are speakeasy signs, there’s prohibition signs,” Dickinson continued. “We have bouncers, so you’re not going to be able to just get in. It is like your regular speakeasy … we try to do everything as authentic as possible.”

Dickinson added that she would like attendees to feel like they are “a part of the art, they were a part of something bigger.”

Tickets for the immersive murder mystery experience can be purchased at capistranoactorsguild.com.