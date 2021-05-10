Action for Spent Fuel Solutions Now Coalition Gains Support of the County of Orange

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The Orange County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted a resolution brought forth by Supervisor Lisa Bartlett authorizing the County of Orange’s participation in the Action for Spent Fuel Solutions Now coalition, on Tuesday, April 27.

Action for Spent Fuel Solutions Now is a newly formed coalition, co-chaired by Bartlett and San Diego Supervisor Jim Desmond, dedicated to advancing efforts to relocate the spent nuclear fuel from San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS).

“I am honored to serve as Co-Chair of Action for Spent Fuel Solutions Now, and proud to have the support of my colleagues on the Orange County Board of Supervisors, as we take on the monumental task of demanding action by the federal government to fulfill their obligation and deliver a solution,” Bartlett said.

For more than two decades, the federal government failed to meet its legal and contractual obligations under the Nuclear Waste Policy Act, to take possession of and dispose the spent fuel at SONGS, stated a news release on behalf of Bartlett’s office. Nearly $41 billion has been paid into the Nuclear Waste Fund, managed by the U.S. Dept. of Energy, with almost $1 billion coming from SONGS customers.

“It is completely unacceptable that 123 canisters of spent nuclear fuel are currently housed along our coastline with no federal solutions for off-site consolidated interim storage, or a permanent geological repository, anywhere in sight,” said Bartlett. She continued, “I am committed to making every effort and turning every stone to bring about the federal action our residents deserve.”

The press release states that Action for Spent Fuel Solutions Now will work to unite local governments, utilities, environmental groups, labor leaders, Native American leaders, business organizations, and community members to support the relocation of spent nuclear fuel to a federally licensed facility. The coalition will advocate for necessary federal legislation, funding, and administrative policies and programs that will be critical in advancing the goals of removing spent nuclear fuel from SONGS.

For additional information and to support the coalition, visit spentfuelsolutionsnow.com.

