Abandoned Vessel Found at Doheny State Beach

Dana Point Times staff

Law enforcement responded to an abandoned vessel Wednesday morning, April 21, along the shore at South Doheny State Beach.

The boat was reported at 7 a.m. across from 34664 Pacific Coast Highway in Capistrano Beach. No people were located nearby, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Carrie Braun. When OCSD officials arrived, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and California State Park lifeguards were at the scene.

Investigators searched the 25-foot abandoned long boat and found no individuals on board or nearby.

“The vessel and investigation were turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol,” Braun said.

