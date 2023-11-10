The Coast Film and Music Festival arrives this weekend, and from the surf to the snow, live music to environmental conversations, there’s something for everybody

Now in its fifth incarnation, the Coast Film and Music Festival comes to Laguna Beach this weekend.

With a full lineup of surf, snow and outdoor adventure films, a stacked roster of all-star speakers and plenty of other activities going on around the festival, the event is a good time that the whole family can enjoy.

“What started out as a dream has grown into an amazing week of celebrating film, music, art and community,” said Coast co-founder Enich Harris. “We’ve spent the last year combing through over 400 films to bring you 70 of the very best.”

The festival kicked off on Wednesday evening, Nov. 8, with a special opening at the Hobie Surf Shop that included a book signing with Jeremy Jones, snowboard legend and founder of Protect Our Winters, and renowned naturalist and writer Obi Kaufmann.

The event really begins to take on a life of its own when it arrives at the Festival of the Arts on Thursday, Nov. 9, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 12.

For the first time, this year will see the addition of the Coast Summit to the program. On Thursday, a host of world-class athletes, activists, environmentalists, and change-makers will gather to talk about issues facing the planet and the positive steps being taken to turn things around.

On the bill are big-wave hero Kai Lenny, Waves 4 Water founder Jon Rose, snowboard icons Jones and Kimmy Fasani, as well as skier Amie Engerbretson and climber Timmy O’Neill. The summit will be followed by live music from Great North Special and the “Get Outside” film showcase. And that’s just Day 1!

Friday, Nov. 10, is dedicated to the sea and includes a packed schedule with all kinds of can’t-miss screenings.

During the day, short films will be shown, as well as live music by Costa Mesa artist Matt Costa and the band Cayucas in the afternoon. Things get really interesting when the sun goes down, as the annual Follow the Light Surf Photography Awards in honor of late Dana Point photographer Larry “Flame” Moore gets the night started.

Afterward, the Gudauskas brothers’ latest film, Sun Burn, will be screened, as will world champ John John Florence’s Advice To My Younger Self. The program culminates with the premiere of Taylor Steele’s new film, Trilogy, starring San Clemente great Griffin Colapinto and Hawaii’s Seth Moniz.

Come the weekend, the Coast Film and Music Festival heads for the hills and trains its lens on the mountains and snow. Once again, there’s a block of short films and live music during the day.

Films being screened on Saturday night, Nov. 11, include Reflections, starring Jamie Anderson and Elena Height; Flying High Again with Jeremy Jones, Todd Jones and Mike Hatchet; and Legend Has It with Kia Jones.

Finally, come Sunday, the festival culminates with more short films, live music from Southern California reggae band Common Sense, and a very special screening of the film Nothing For Free. Directed by Dave Westerland, it is a fascinating deep dive into the crazy history of mountain bike free riding.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am,” said Harris. “It has been another year of hard work, but it is time to have fun and enjoy some awesome films.”

More information about the event and purchasing tickets is available at coastfilmfestival.com.