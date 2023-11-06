Looking to engage her family in a fun way to give to kids in need during the holiday season last year, Debby Thrailkill brought her kids and grandchildren shopping. But rather than purchase items for themselves, they shopped for children in Orange County foster care.

Inviting her large family to Target, Thrailkill told her grandkids to pick out a suitcase and pack a bag for a child of their own age. Thrailkill had contacted the county ahead of time to learn more about foster kids’ needs and put together a list of items that should be included in the suitcase.

Thrailkill told her grandkids, “here’s a list of things kids need but feel free to throw in whatever you want.”

“Two hours later, I could barely grab the whole family out of Target, it cost me a fortune,” Thrailkill said. “But we went out into the parking lot. We opened up some vehicles and we packed these cases with the kids in mind and I had the grandkids write a handwritten letter of encouragement to the child that would be receiving the case.”

At the end of the day, Thrailkill emphasized that the activity had deeply touched her family.

Thrailkill, who volunteered with South County Outreach for decades and served as its board chair, noted that her kids and grandkids had grown up participating in all kinds of philanthropic ventures but “nothing moved them like this did.”

“I had been looking for my next thing,” Thrailkill said. “I posted pictures of what we had done and we had all kinds of people comment, ‘Oh my gosh, I’d love to do that with my kids,’ ‘I’d love to do that with my grandkids,’ so I thought maybe I could organize this.”

Members of the Dana Point Women’s Club donate suitcases and basic care items for children in foster care as part of My Own, A Case for Kids on Thursday, Nov. 2. Members of a quilting group that uses the Community House for meetings also donates quilts to fill the suitcases. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

After reaching back out to the county, Thrailkill learned that there are more than 3,400 children in foster care in Orange County.

“So I thought, I wonder if I can build 340 cases this year, because for me, that would seem like I’m spending my time doing something and making a difference,” Thrailkill said.

Each case includes basic necessities such as clothing, shampoo, conditioner, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, and more, “basics they don’t have,” Thrailkill said.

“The county told me ‘this is what the kids in our system need,’ ” Thrailkill said. “I was blown away. Even a sheet set, they don’t have sheets.”

Thrailkill also tries to include school supplies when they’re donated and a letter of encouragement.

Since January, when she started her philanthropic venture, which she’s dubbed My Own, A Case for Kids, Thrailkill has filled roughly 500 cases. The group averages donating roughly 60 cases a month, she said. The suitcases are given directly to the county to be given to children in foster care.

“This is letting kids know that people care, people are concerned, that there’s love out there,” Thrailkill said. “So that’s what we’re trying to do and any little bit helps.”

Thrailkill added that sometimes, receiving these suitcases filled with necessities can help kids remain in their homes.

“I know it’s completely opposite of what you would expect but that’s happening,” Thrailkill said. “The guy I’m (working) with at the county says that’s the best case scenario to be able to keep the child in their home.”

In cases where somebody has called Social Services after noticing that “the child is dirty, that they don’t have those essential items or change of clothes,” receiving a suitcase filled with clean clothes and toiletries make a difference, Thrailkill said.

Speaking to the Dana Point Women’s Club (DPWC) during its regular meeting on Thursday, Nov. 2, Thrailkill implored members to keep My Own, A Case for Kids in mind throughout the year as they look to make donations.

Toni Nelson, Dana Point Women’s Club first vice president (left) and DPWC President Kathy Belanger (right) present Debby Thrailkill (center) with a $1,500 donation to the philanthropic venture My Own, A Case for Kids during the Women’s Club’s meeting on Thursday, Nov. 2. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

“We have an Amazon wishlist that (My Own, A Case for Kids volunteer Isabel Bloom) keeps up throughout the year,” Thrailkill said. “We post on Instagram right now, we’re building a website.”

Ahead of the DPWC meeting, members donated suitcases and basic care items for children in foster care. Members of the quilting group Beach Cities Quilting Guild who use the Community House for meetings also donated quilts to fill the suitcases.

“Having these quilts be part of it kills me,” Thrailkill said. “I feel like I’m going to write a letter that goes with each quilt that tells them the value of this, what this means. ‘Keep this with you. This is handmade.’”

During the meeting, members of the Women’s Club each wrote a letter of encouragement to children in foster care. DPWC First Vice President Toni Nelson and DPWC President Kathy Belanger presented Thrailkill with a $1,500 donation to her philanthropic venture.

In addition to My Own, A Case for Kids, the Women’s Club highlighted its third annual Project Angel Tree gift drive. This year, members of the DPWC are looking to collect gifts for 51 kids in need this holiday season.

The nonprofit is partnering with the Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary and the City of Dana Point and its Youth Board to provide presents for 100 kids in need.

The annual gift drive benefits children whose parents have completed classes through United Way OC’s SparkPoint program. United Way OC provides financial literacy, personal financial management and budgeting education at RH Dana Elementary School to prevent homelessness.

Gift suggestions for the children are provided by parents and caretakers to ensure that all children in a family receive the same number of gifts.

The Dana Point Women’s Club will collect donated gifts for Project Angel Tree during its upcoming meeting on Dec. 7.

For more information on how to donate to My Own, A Case for Kids, email myowncaseoc@gmail.com.