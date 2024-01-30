The proposed expansion of Marine Protected Areas in Southern California waters could impact the commercial and charter fishing industry in Dana Point and surrounding areas, which concerns some whose livelihood depends on fishing.

The California Fish and Games Commission is expected to review proposals regarding changes to the Marine Protected Areas (MPA) at a meeting this month, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW).

Laguna Bluebelt Coalition submitted a petition asking to extend the Laguna Beach State Marine Conservation Area (SMCA) to cover the rest of the city’s waters. (The petition is also on change.org with currently over 150 signatures.)

“I truly believe in conservation of the natural resource and the management of it, but I believe some things people are missing are on the commercial side of things,” said Ryan Troli, owner of Harbor Fish Company based in Dana Point.

Troli launched his business in 2016 and sells locally caught fish to restaurants across Orange County, including the Craft House at Dana Point, which was the first restaurant that ever gave him “a chance.”

“We live in a place where the food is mass-produced and mass-grown,” Troli said. “You know, wild-caught seafood in the United States is probably the last truly wild resource there is on the planet.”

Troli said fishermen already have to navigate an ocean that is “highly regulated” and mentioned other factors they consider, which include Rockfish Conservation Areas, West Coast Groundfish Closed Areas and Essential Fish Habitats.

“You start closing down more areas, we lose more areas to fish that have already kind of been taken away from us,” said Troli.

William Ting started fishing at 13 years old around Newport Beach. Now he runs a business out of Dana Point called Off the Grid, which provides recreational ocean experiences to people that include fishing.

“Rules are rules, and there’s a reason why our fishery here is so good,” said Ting. “Ever since I started fishing, I just believed in the science and the information they took to calibrate where and what we can and can’t fish.”



Ting just wishes the rules and restrictions regarding fishing were released in “layman terms.” He said the fishing guidelines provided by the CDFW aren’t easily understood to him and other boat captains, leaving them “confused half the time.”



William Ting is the boat captain of the vessel Wish You Were Here, named after the Pink Floyd song and album . Photo: Kevin Caparoso

“Keep in mind, we’re recreational, and there’s commercial, as well. These guys depend on that for living,” he said. “I take a person fishing, and if I don’t catch a fish, I’m still getting paid for that; for commercial guys, it’s going to be a little bit more tricky.”

The network of protected waters was established in 2012 under the Marine Life Protected Act and comprises 124 MPAs and 14 special closures along California’s coastline, according to the MPA Decadal Management Review.

“Marine Protected Areas are crucial for California’s marine conservation,” said Isabela Farinella, Marketing Coordinator at Ocean Institute in Dana Point Harbor. “With varied protection levels, MPAs aim to preserve biodiversity, provide sanctuaries for marine life and serve as hubs for recreation and education.”

Last year, the CDFW released its 10-year review of the MPAs, which allowed for consideration, petitions and public comments suggesting changes to the management of the protected waters.

There are different kinds of MPAs, and the Laguna Beach SMCA is considered a “no-take” zone, which means fishing is prohibited, according to the official map of the State’s MPAs.

Below that area is a portion of South Laguna that allows recreational and commercial fishing, and it is where the Laguna Bluebelt Coalition petition wants the extension to reach.

It is also the part of the coast where Fish for Life charters sail toward, said Donna Kalez, COO of Dana Wharf Sportfishing and Whale Watching.

Fish for Life is a nonprofit organization that hosts fishing voyages for children with special needs. On its Dana Point charter, they set sail on the 95-foot vessel, the Dana Pride.

“We can’t lose this option,” Kalez said. “We are affordable access to the ocean.”

Kalez wants a “status quo” when it comes to the MPAs and for the designated protected areas to stay as they are.

“We are all about adapting, but still need options,” Kalez said.