AquaFest is returning to the Dana Point Harbor this month to promote boating safety and kick off National Safe Boating Week.

Through its partnership with the California Division of Boating and Waterways, the Dana Point Aquatic Foundation and Westwind Sailing are hosting the ninth annual AquaFest on Sunday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., promoting safe boating programs offered at OC Sailing & Events Center and throughout the harbor.

During the event, AquaFest will provide free educational sailing rides, kayak and stand-up paddle boarding clinics, safe boating trivia and goodie bags, free snow cones, music and entertainment.

AquaFest plans to give away more than 100 free lifejackets to reinforce the safe boating message reminding boaters how important it is to wear safety devices. Attendees will have the chance to take pictures as a group for the Safe Boating Campaign, “Wear It.”

The Dana Point Aquatic Foundation and Westwind Sailing will partner with the Mariners 936 Sea Scouts, Dana Point Yacht Club, Dana Point Harbor Youth Foundation, Women’s Sailing Association OC, Aventura Sailing Association and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department to offer this comprehensive boating safety event.

The OCSD Fire Boat will also be on site for tours and demos, as available.

For more information and a schedule of the boating safety event, visit westwindsailing.com/aquafest.