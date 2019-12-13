Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

On Sunday, Dec. 22, the first night of the eight-day holiday of Hanukkah, Chabad of Dana Point will ignite a 9-foot public Menorah erected at La Plaza Park, followed by a community-wide celebration. Classic potato latkes will be served along with coffee, donuts, and chocolate coins. There will also be a caricature artist, crafts for kids, music and more.

“The message of Hanukkah is the message of light,” says Rabbi Eli Goorevitch. “The nature of light is that it is always victorious over darkness. A small amount of light dispels a lot of darkness. Another act of goodness and kindness, another act of light, can make all the difference.”

Dana Point’s Menorah is one of more than 15,000 large public Menorahs sponsored by Chabad in more than 100 countries around the world, including in front of landmarks such as the White House, Eiffel Tower, and the Kremlin. Goorevitch says the global tradition aims to help children and adults of all walks of life discover and enjoy the holiday message.

For more information about Hanukkah and a local schedule of events, visit jewishdanapoint.com or email Rabbi@jewishdanapoint.com.