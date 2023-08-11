Sign up for our free weekly South OC Sports newsletter | Follow South OC Sports on social media

Click here to view the print version of this special section

Click here for main preview feature

Click here for schedule, game previews

Five Players to Watch, Offense

CHASE BERRY, WR, Sr.

As a junior transfer from San Juan Hills last season, Berry quickly established himself as the Dolphins’ deep threat with over 13 yards per reception and a team-high 13 touchdown catches. He’ll begin the year on the sidelines with an injury, but when league play rolls around, look for Berry downfield.

KEVIN GARCIA, OL, Sr.

Garcia is a leader on an offensive line that has continued its commitment to the weight room. The focus produced dividends last year with the Dolphins’ punishing rushing attack. Garcia’s 6-foot-4, 275-pound frame will help lock down the outside pressure as Dana Hills establishes its new quarterback.

DEACON HILL, RB, Sr.

Hill didn’t get many offensive touches last season, as Dana Hills’ running game went entirely through county-leading rusher Christian Guarascio, but Hill will push for a similar jump in production. Hill still averaged nearly four yards per carry, and there might be more space in the Dolphins’ more balanced offense.

NOAH KUCERA, WR, Sr.

Kucera played only half a season last year due to his transfer from San Juan Hills, but when active, he became the most dynamic receiving threat Dana Hills had. Kucera nearly equaled Berry’s leading production in less time. Kucera will step up as the Dolphins’ playmaker in a balanced attack.

SEBASTIAN BECERRIL-PASTRANA, OL, Sr.

Becerril-Pastrana is one of three returners on an offensive line that paved the way for a county-leading run game. Becerril-Pastrana will help carve up lanes on the inside with his 6-foot-3, 280-pound frame. Dana Hills has had a continued focus on its physicality up front, and Becerril-Pastrana will bring it.

Five Players to Watch, Defense

DOMINIC BARTO, LB, Sr.

Barto was one of Dana Hills’ top tacklers last season and is part of a handful of returning starters that will lead on the defensive side. Barto was fourth on the team with 48 tackles last year, including 33 solo tackles. Barto also contributed two sacks and an interception.

NOAH BROWN, LB, Sr.

Brown had a knack for coming up with big plays with a physical edge from that second layer of the defense. Brown led the Dolphins with three sacks and two fumble recoveries and racked up 22 tackles. He will help lead the defense as part of an experienced linebacker corps.

NATE DePIERRO, DL, Sr.

DePierro is turning his full focus to line play this season, and he could be a force for the Dolphins. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound junior will use his length to control the defensive side and bring that extra pressure the Dolphins have lacked. DePierro also moves to the offensive line from tight end.

CHARLIE ECKL, DE, Soph.

Dana Hills head coach Tony Henney says that Eckl has the potential “to be the best player in school history.” No pressure for the sophomore, who made only three tackles on varsity as a freshman. Eckl stands at 6-foot-4, and with a 435-pound deadlift, he can add strength to the defensive line.

MITCH HILL, DL, Sr.

Hill is another element of a strong defensive line for Dana Hills. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound senior is a returning starter who pulled together 39 tackles as a junior, including 19 solo tackles. To help a young secondary, Dana Hills will rely on Hill and the defensive line to get quarterback pressure.