It was a year of major turnaround for athletics in Dana Point, highlighted by numerous firsts and continued excellence in distance running.

Losing streaks and league title droughts were snapped in every season, and Evan Noonan continued as the pacesetter for Southern California distance runners.

Here is a look back at some of the memorable Dana Point sports moments of 2023:

JANUARY

Dana Hills Girls Basketball Wins First League Game in Four Years

The Dolphins snapped a 25-game league losing streak by defeating El Toro, 46-35, in their Sea View League opener. Dana Hills had lost every game in its four-year tenure in the South Coast League after an 8-0 title run in the 2018 Sea View League. The Dolphins would go on to finish second in the league and ranked in CIF-SS Division 4A.

Dana Hills boys basketball snapped a 10-game losing streak to rival Aliso Niguel. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

FEBRUARY

Dolphins Boys Basketball Clinches First League Title Since 2014

In a tightly contested Sea View League, it was Dana Hills boys basketball that found its way to the top for its first league championship in nine seasons. It was the third league title in program history for the Dolphins. Dana Hills rode the sharpshooting of then-sophomore Collin Haugh to the league title. Haugh led Orange County in scoring average. Dana Hills went on to fall in the second round of the CIF-SS playoffs.

Dana Hills Girls Basketball Wins First Playoff Game Since 2013

The turnaround, breakthrough season for the Dolphins continued into the CIF-SS playoffs, where Dana Hills won its CIF-SS Division 4A opener for its first playoff victory since 2013. It was Dana Hills’ first playoff game since 2018. Esme Korman led with 17 points, and Brooklyn Akason scored 12 points. The Dolphins fell in the CIF-SS second round.

MARCH

Dolphins Boys Volleyball Wins First League Games in Four Years

Dana Hills won its Sea View League opener with a sweep of El Toro to win its first league contest since 2019. The Dolphins hadn’t posted a winning record since 2019 or a winning record at any point in league play since 2017. Dana Hills also extended a 28-game losing streak into the season. All of those streaks ended as Dana Hills finished 24-14 overall and 6-3 in league play for a second-place showing. The Dolphins also advanced to the CIF-SS semifinals.

Dana Hills boys volleyball advances to CIF-SS semifinals. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

APRIL

Dana Hills Girls Swimming Wins First-Ever League Championship

For the first time in the program’s 46-year history, the Dana Hills girls swim team won a league championship at the Sea View League Finals. Sadie Riester and Julia Gordon secured individual wins, and the Dolphins claimed three top-two relay finishes to earn the league championship.

Dolphins Baseball Completes Season-Ending, Playoff-Clinching Sweep with Walk-Off

In the 2023 season, the Dana Hills baseball team had not won three consecutive games at any point in a campaign in which it also lost eight straight. However, the Dolphins were able to make a mad dash to sweep the final three games of the season from Trabuco Hills to claim the South Coast League’s final CIF-SS playoff berth. Dana Hills allowed one run in each of the three games, and in the final game, Tyler Baker stepped up with a pinch-hit RBI single for the walk-off victory to clinch the playoff berth.

Dana Hills baseball. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

MAY

Noonan, Markow Run at CIF State Track Championships

Then-sophomore Evan Noonan claimed a podium position in the boys 3,200 meters, and Oregon-bound senior Allura Markow closed out her magnificent Dolphin career with her best time of the CIF postseason in the girls 1,600 meters at the CIF State Championships. Noonan won CIF-SS titles in the 3,200 and 1,600 and won the CIF-SS Masters 3,200 race. Noonan was league champion in both distance races and Orange County champion in the 1,600. Markow was third at the CIF-SS Finals and fourth at CIF-SS Masters in the 1,600. Markow won league titles in the 800 and 1,600 and was second in Orange County in the 800.

SEPTEMBER

Girls Flag Football Kicks Off First CIF-SS Season

Dana Hills was among the 114 schools across the CIF-Southern Section to participate in the inaugural season of girls flag football. This was the first season as a CIF-sanctioned sport, and the Dolphins’ team was put together mostly by members of the Dana Hills softball team. The Dolphins played a full league slate, but CIF-SS playoffs won’t start until next season.

Dana Hills Girls Flag Football. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

Kucera Sets Single-Game Receiving Record for DHHS Football

In an odd circumstance of a Thursday afternoon varsity football game, senior Noah Kucera put up a singular performance for the Dana Hills football team. Kucera torched Woodbridge for 254 yards receiving with two touchdowns on 12 catches. Kucera’s two touchdowns came on 48-yard sprints.

OCTOBER

Dana Hills Football Wins First Outright League Title in Program History

The Dolphins beat Northwood, 42-21, to finish an unbeaten run through the Pacific Coast League and cap a six-game winning streak, as Dana Hills football won the program’s first outright league championship. It was the Dolphins’ second league championship in program history, with the first being a three-way split Sea View League title in 2012.

DHHS Girls Volleyball Wins First League Title Since 2017

As it was for the boys, it was a breakthrough, turnaround season for the Dana Hills girls volleyball team. The Dolphins won their first league championship since 2017 and won their first CIF-SS playoff match since 2018.

Dana Hills girls volleyball advances in CIF-SS Division 3 First Round. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

NOVEMBER

Both Dolphins Cross Country Teams Capture Back-to-Back CIF-SS Titles

It was a second consecutive golden sweep for the Dana Hills cross country programs at the CIF-SS Finals, as the boys and girls won back-to-back Division 3 championships. The Dana Hills boys dominated the field with the top overall team time across all divisions and a second straight individual title by Evan Noonan. The Dolphins girls soared with the return of their top runner, Annie Ivarsson.

Dana Hills Boys Cross Country Wins State Title as Noonan Repeats

The Dolphins regained their spot as a standard-bearer for distance running, not just for Orange County, but for the entire state at the CIF State Championships. All five Dana Hills scoring runners finished in the top 18, with junior Evan Noonan repeating as Division III state individual champion. It was Dana Hills’ first state championship since 2009 and fifth overall. The Dolphins posted the fastest team time of the day and the fastest by an Orange County team in the state event’s history.