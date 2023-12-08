For in-game updates, news and more for all the Dana Hills High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports, and sign up for weekly South OC Sports updates straight to your inbox.

While the winter sports season hosts the fewest number of sports on the CIF-SS calendar, it also holds two of Dana Hills’ most promising programs.

On the court, the Dana Hills boys basketball team is coming off a league championship, and the Dolphins girls basketball team is coming off rare playoff success. Both teams will be shooting for league championships with larger CIF-SS aspirations down the line.

With championship goals on the court and other Dolphins teams looking to turn things around, let’s check in on some of the winter sports teams at Dana Hills High School:

Boys Basketball

The past two seasons have produced milestone achievements for the Dana Hills boys basketball team.

In 2022, the Dolphins advanced to their first CIF-SS championship game, and last season, Dana Hills won its third league championship–its first since 2014–and produced Orange County’s leading scorer in sharpshooter Colin Haugh.

With those accomplishments at their backs and the Dolphins returning their top four leading scorers from last season, the bar for success is set for this Dana Hills group as they eye another Sea View League championship and a postseason run.

Haugh leads the Dolphins in scoring once again and won’t be sneaking up on anybody as he might have in his sophomore campaign, during which he set the program single-game points records three separate times with two games of 41 points and the new program-high of 46 points.

“Everyone knows who he is,” Dana Hills coach Tom Desiano said. “When you average 24 (points) a game and lead the county in scoring, you’re not going to go unnoticed. Every team we play absolutely guards him the same way. So, we deal with that as a team, and tell Collin that there are times where you have to create for others and free yourself up.”

Desiano said the key for the Dolphins is unselfish offense and plenty of movement on and off the ball, especially for Haugh as he looks for separation from tight guards and double-teams. Desiano said Haugh has improved that off-the-ball movement, and that’s been evident in games as Haugh peels around screens to pop up shots.

Haugh leads Dana Hills again with 19.5 points per game, including a season-high 28 points against San Clemente in tournament play on Nov. 17. The junior is knocking down 47% of his shots and 41% of his 3-point attempts. He also leads the team in steals and is adding 2.3 assists per game.

Running the offense is senior point guard Logan Scodeller, who is averaging a team-high 6.5 assists per game and scoring 12.4 points per game. Senior Niki Grguric is providing a presence down low with 13.3 points per game and 4.8 rebounds per game. Junior Jedidiah Condie leads Dana Hills with 5.3 rebounds per game.

Dana Hills is 8-2 on the season and has earned a No.5 ranking in CIF-SS Division 2AA, the second-highest CIF-SS division.

The Dolphins play San Clemente for a third time this season on Friday, Dec. 15, at San Clemente High. Dana Hills finishes its pre-holiday schedule against Laguna Beach on Dec. 21 and plays in the Palm Desert Tournament over the holiday break.

Dana Hills opens league play at home against Aliso Niguel on Jan. 10.

Dana Hills boys basketball looks to repeat as Sea View League champions and will face tougher CIF-SS competition as the Dolphins look for their first section title. Photo: Zach Cavanagh

Girls Basketball

Last season was also a major breakthrough for the Dana Hills girls basketball program.

While the Dolphins were just edged out of a league championship in a tight Sea View League race, Dana Hills put up its highest win total (16) since 2018 and qualified for the CIF-SS playoffs for the first time since 2018. The Dolphins won their first home playoff game since 2013 with a 40-point margin in the first round before a one-point road loss in the second round.

With a good base of success under them, the Dolphins now have a clear and attainable goal of a league championship, as Dana Hills returns several key players and has received an infusion of dynamic freshman talent.

Leading returner for Dana Hills is junior Lola Bellon, who is handling duties down low and nearly averaging a double-double with over 9 points per game and 9 rebounds per game. Bellon is doing a bit of it all for Dana Hills with blocks and assists also in the mix. Senior Madison Dellner, senior Esme Korman and junior Brooklyn Akason have all made key contributions early for the Dolphins.

However, the biggest story in the early going for Dana Hills is the emergence of freshman star Kayla Rice.

Rice has lit it up for the Dolphins with a team-high 23.8 points per game, including a 41-point performance on Nov. 21. The 5-foot-10 freshman also has three double-doubles on the season and has made a defensive impact with several steals.

Freshmen Reagan Akason and Sofi Vaka have also had a big hand in the scoring output for the Dolphins.

Dana Hills has dominated its early schedule with a 6-1 record, with its lone loss coming in overtime. The Dolphins, ranked No. 2 in CIF-SS Division 3A, are scoring 63 points per game and allowing just over 40 points per game.

The Dolphins host three home games before the holiday break against Newport Harbor on Tuesday, Dec. 12; Trabuco Hills on Thursday, Dec. 14; and Valencia on Dec. 21.

Dana Hills opens Sea View League play against defending league champion El Toro at home on Jan. 9.

Girls Water Polo

Dana Hills girls water polo has entered a new era with a new coach, and the Dolphins have had early struggles against a tough schedule.

Marko Asic is the new boss for the Dana Hills girls water polo team after former coach and alumnus Carrie Pierce Ross took a higher level job at Aliso Niguel High School.

Dana Hills has opened this season with a 3-7 record, with six of the seven losses coming to CIF-SS-ranked opponents. The Dolphins have fallen to the Nos. 2, 3 and 8 teams in Division 2 (El Toro, Sunny Hills and Woodbridge); the Nos. 2 and 6 teams in Division 3 (La Serna and Portola); and the No. 6 team in Division 4 (Northwood).

The Dolphins have tournament wins over Murrieta Mesa and Esperanza and a road win over Tesoro.

Dana Hills opens the South Coast League at home against Trabuco Hills on Jan. 11.

Soccer

Both the Dana Hills boys and girls soccer teams remain in a down period for the programs.

The Dolphins boys are 1-2 on the season with shutout losses to Aliso Niguel and Beckman and a 2-1 win over Northwood. Dana Hills hasn’t won more than three games since 2020 and hasn’t posted a winning record since 2019.

Dana Hills’ boys open league play at home against Trabuco Hills on Jan. 10.

The Dolphins’ girls are also 1-2 on the season with losses to Fountain Valley and Northwood and a 2-0 win over St. Margaret’s on Tuesday, Dec. 5. Dana Hills hasn’t won more than three games since 2018 and hasn’t posted a winning record since 2017.

Dana Hills’ girls open league play at home against El Toro on Jan. 9.