2021 Dana Point Sports Year in Review

By Zach Cavanagh
The year began with returns to the field and finished with a flurry of successes as Dana Point athletes and teams adapted to the new normal of 2021.
Here is a look back at some of the memorable Dana Point sports moments of 2021:
January
#LetThemPlay
Ten months after high school sports were shut down in California due to the pandemic, student-athletes, parents and coaches held rallies statewide on Jan. 15, including at San Clemente High, JSerra and San Juan Hills, to support a return to play. Cross country was the first sport to return on Feb. 6, and the rest of the outdoor sports were eventually given the OK to return on Feb. 26 and indoor sports on March 5.
February
DHHS Cross Country Returns
For the first time in nearly 11 months, Dana Hills athletes took part in competition as the Dolphins’ cross country team got back on the course. In dual meets, Dana Hills’ boys defeated Aliso Niguel, and the Dolphins’ girls lost to Trabuco Hills.
March
Kicker West Makes History for DHHS Football
With a fourth-quarter extra point kick, Dana Hills senior Leah West became the first female player to score a point in a varsity football game in Dolphins history. West was also coached by special teams coach Mikki St. Germain, the first female coach in Dana Hills football history.
April
DHHS Football Earns Share of Second-Ever League Title
With help from elsewhere in the Pacific Hills League, Dana Hills football clinched a share of its first league championship since 2012 and only its second in school history. Dana Hills, Laguna Hills and Portola finished in a three-way tie for the title.
Capistrano Coyotes Compete in First USA Hockey National Title Game
The Capistrano Unified School District’s combined high school hockey team, the Capistrano Coyotes, advanced to the USA Hockey Division II national championship in Omaha, Nebraska on April 19. The Coyotes qualified for the tournament by winning the CAHA Division 2 state title.
May
Paquette Wins CIF-SS Diving Title
Dana Hills junior Olivia Paquette won the CIF-SS Division 2 girls diving championship with an 11-dive score of 517.45. Paquette is only the second Dolphins girl diver to win a CIF-SS title, and it was program’s fifth title overall.
Twelve Honored for Signing Day
In a small, delayed and masked-up ceremony at the Dana Hills gym, 12 Dolphins student-athletes were celebrated for signing on to colleges. Dana Hills baseball had the most signees with four.
June
DHHS Grad Williams Makes MLB Debut
Luke Williams, a Dana Hills 2015 graduate, made his major league debut for the Philadelphia Phillies and got a hit in his first at-bat. In the next game, Williams hit a walk-off home run for his first major-league home run. In the previous week, Williams helped Team USA baseball qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.
July
DP Native McLaughlin Earns Silver in Olympic Swim Relay
Katie McLaughlin, 24, swam the third leg of the 4×200-meter freestyle relay to set the table for American star Katie Ledecky and help the United States earn silver in the event at the Tokyo Olympics. The relay team set an American record at 7:40.73.
August
DHHS Football, Girls Volleyball Open Regular Fall Seasons
After their delayed and augmented seasons in the spring, Dana Hills football and girls volleyball kicked off the regularly scheduled and full fall sports seasons. Football opened with a big win over Laguna Beach, and girls volleyball was successful in tournament play.
September
Chambers Sets DHHS Football Single-Game Receiving Records
In a dramatic, back-and-forth win over rival Aliso Niguel, Dana Hills senior receiver Owen Chambers set single-game program highs with four touchdown catches and 251 receiving yards. Quarterback Bo Kelly threw five TD passes in the game and a total of 15 in the month.
October
Dawson Wins Orange County Championship
Dana Hills senior Jai Dawson won the Orange County Cross Country Championship with a time of 15:07. Dawson is the first Dolphins runner to win the county title since 2016, and it wouldn’t be the last of his wins in this golden season.
DHHS Boys Water Polo Wins League Title
Dana Hills boys water polo finally broke a nine-game losing streak to San Clemente with a dramatic 11-10, double-overtime win, paving the way to the Dolphins’ first South Coast League title since 2015. Dana Hills shared the title with San Clemente.
November
DHHS Football Plays First Playoff Game Since 2013
With its best regular-season record since 2009 at 8-2, the Dana Hills football team earned its first CIF-SS playoff berth since 2013. However, the Dolphins were edged in the first round by host El Modena in overtime, 23-20.
Dawson Wins CIF-SS, State Cross Country Titles
Dana Hills senior Jai Dawson won the CIF-SS Division 2 and CIF State Division II individual championships to etch his name into Dolphins history. Dawson was the first Dana Hills runner to win a CIF-SS title since 2013 and the first to win a state title since 2008.
December
DHHS All-Time Passer Kelly Signs on Early Signing Day
Dana Hills senior quarterback Bo Kelly signed with Cal Poly San Luis Obispo to open the early signing period. Kelly finished his Dolphins football career as the program’s all-time leading passer with 5,858 yards and 61 touchdowns. Kelly also set single-season marks for completions, yards and touchdowns.
Zach Cavanagh
Zach Cavanagh is the sports editor for Picket Fence Media. Zach is multiple California Journalism Award winner and has covered sports in Orange County since 2013. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @ZachCav and follow our sports coverage on Twitter @SouthOCSports. Email at zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com.
