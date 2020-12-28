2020 Year in Review: COVID-19 Timeline

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
Compiled by Zach Cavanagh and Lillian Boyd
January
Jan. 26 – First reported COVID-19 cases in California
February
Feb. 26 – Orange County issues public health emergency due to coronavirus concerns
March
March 4 – OC reports two positive cases of COVID-19
March 4 – First coronavirus-related death reported in CA
March 13 – Capistrano Unified School District schools close through April 3
March 15 – State issues social distancing guidelines and urges bars to close and restaurants to reduce operations
March 17 – OC bans gatherings, orders closure of in-person dining and bars and encourages working from home
March 19 – CA issues stay-at-home order closing all but essential services
March 19 – CA surpasses 1,000 coronavirus cases
March 23 – Dana Point closes Dana Point Cove
March 24 – CUSD begins distance learning
March 24 – OC reports first death related to COVID-19
March 25 – OC closes county-operated beach parking
March 25 – Capistrano Unified School District extends closure through May 1
March 27 – OC begins reporting city-by-city coronavirus cases
March 27 – U.S. House of Representatives passes $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package
April
April 2 – Capistrano Unified School District announces distance learning continue indefinitely
April 3 – OC surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 cases
April 14 – State announces plan to reopen CA economy
April 17 – CA records 1,000th coronavirus-related death
April 30 – Dana Point City Council votes to join lawsuit against Gov. Gavin Newsom regarding beach closures
May
May 1 – State orders all OC beaches to close
May 7 – OC reopens county-operated beaches for active recreation
May 7 – The City of Dana Point dismisses itself from a lawsuit against Newsom after the state’s action to reopen OC beaches
May 8 – CA moves into Stage 2 of reopening plan, allowing retail to offer curbside pickup
May 9 – OC records 100th coronavirus-related death
May 18 – OC reopens limited parking at county-operated beaches
May 26 – CA surpasses 100,000 coronavirus cases
June
June 8 – OC top health officer Dr. Nichole Quick resigns after protests at home and death threats due to county mask order
June 12 – Retail stores, dine-in restaurants, bars, churches, hair and nail salons, gyms, movie theaters and other businesses allowed to reopen with health and safety modifications in CA
June 18 – CA orders statewide mask-wearing requirement
June 29 – OC one of 19 counties put on state’s coronavirus watch list with rising case rates, testing positivity and hospitalization rates
July
July 1 – Restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums and cardrooms in watch-list counties ordered to close indoor operations
July 2 – OC bars, breweries and brewpubs that do not offer dine-in meals ordered to close
July 4 – OC surpasses 500 coronavirus-related deaths
July 4-5 – County-operated beaches and beach parking lots closed for Independence Day weekend
July 8 – OC hits single-day summertime high of 1,333 new coronavirus cases, tops 20,000 total cases
July 13 – Barbershops, salons, personal care services, fitness centers, places of worship, indoor malls and offices in non-critical sectors in watch-list counties ordered to close indoor operations
July 14 – OC hits summertime high of coronavirus hospitalizations at 722
July 17 – State announces plan for reopening schools connected to state coronavirus watch list
July 20 – Barbershops and salons allowed to reopen with outdoor operations in CA
July 31 – CA hits 500,000 COVID-19 cases
August
Aug. 6 – CA surpasses 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths
Aug. 11 – OC tops 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths
Aug. 18 – Capistrano Unified School District begins school year with online learning
Aug. 19 – First teen in OC dies due to COVID-19
Aug. 23 – OC removed from state’s coronavirus watch list
Aug. 25 – City staff presents data to show a $4 million revenue hit for Fiscal Year 2020 and a $7 million hit for Fiscal Year 2021
Aug. 28 – CA replaces state coronavirus county watch list with four-tiered, color-coded monitoring system; OC opens in highest-risk purple “widespread” tier with restrictions on many sectors
September
Sept. 8 – OC moves down into state’s red “substantial” tier – the second-highest coronavirus monitoring tier – clearing the way for reopenings in several sectors, including schools and indoor dining
Sept. 22 – Visit Dana Point is temporarily suspended due to impacts of COVID-19
Sept. 28-29 – Some Capistrano Unified School District schools begin to resume in-person instruction
October
Oct. 6 – CUSD middle schools resume in-person instruction
Oct. 13 – CUSD high schools resume in-person instruction
Oct. 21 – OC tops 1,500 coronavirus-related deaths
November
Nov. 6 – San Juan Capistrano closes city hall to public after city employees test positive for COVID-19
Nov. 13 – CA surpasses 1 million coronavirus cases
Nov. 16 – CA pulls “emergency brake” on coronavirus monitoring system as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge; OC falls back to purple tier
Nov. 19 – State issues limited stay-at-home order to cease overnight activities in purple tier counties
December
Dec. 3 – OC hits new pandemic high of coronavirus hospitalizations at 746
Dec. 6 – Regional stay-at-home order enacted for Southern CA as available ICU capacity dips below 15%
Dec. 8 – CA reports 20,000th coronavirus-related death
Dec. 10 – CA tops 1.5 million coronavirus cases
Dec. 14 – First coronavirus vaccines administered in CA
Dec. 16 – U.S. tops 300,000 coronavirus-related deaths
Dec. 17 – OC, Southern CA hit 0% adjusted available ICU capacity
Dec. 20 – OC hits single-day pandemic high of 4,606 new coronavirus cases
