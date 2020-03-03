2020 Primary Election Results

The Latest Orange County Registrar’s Poll Results for South County Elections and Measures

UPDATE: 7:47 a.m. on March 4 with Vote Centers Reporting 189/189

Measure H:

School Bond for Facility Improvements: Capistrano Beach and San Clemente voters decided on a tax levy of $.03 for every $100 of assessed home value in order to repair aging classrooms and facilities at schools serving their respective areas.

NO – 57.98% (7,511)

YES – 42.02% (5,444)

Measure I:

School Bond for Facility Improvements: Dana Point voters decided on a tax levy of $.03 for every $100 of assessed home value in order to repair aging classrooms and facilities at schools serving their respective areas.

NO – 55.28% (13,769)

YES – 44.72% (11,139)

73rd State Assembly District:

Vote Centers Reporting: 147/189

Bill Brough (R) – 18.7% (15,046)

Laurie Davies (R) – 28.34% (22,806)

Ed Sachs (R) – 14.17% (11,399)

Chris Duncan (D) – 17.74% (14,275)

Scott Rhinehart (D) – 21.05% (16,939)

The Latest Statewide Results from the Office of the Secretary of State

49th U. S. Congressional District:

Secretary of State: 100% of precincts reporting

Mike Levin (D) – 52.8% (67,434)

Brian Maryott (R) – 47.2% (60,184)

Democratic Presidential Primary:

Secretary of State: 99.9% of precincts reporting

Joe Biden – 24.9% (744,017)

Mike Bloomberg – 14.3% (426,942)

Tulsi Gabbard – 0.7% (20,774)

Bernie Sanders – 33.6% (1,004,855)

Elizabeth Warren – 12.3% (236,858)

Republican Presidential Primary:

Secretary of State: 99.9% of precincts reporting

Donald Trump – 92.6% (1,457,359)

Bill Weld – 2.5% (38,592)

Rocky De La Fuente – 0.8% (14,509)

Robert Ardini – 0.5% (8,163)

Zoltan Istvan – 0.3% (4,875)

Matthew Matern – 0.6% (9,651)