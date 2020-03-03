EYE ON DP

2020 Primary Election Results

The Latest Orange County Registrar’s Poll Results for South County Elections and Measures

UPDATE: 7:47 a.m. on March 4 with Vote Centers Reporting 189/189

Measure H:

School Bond for Facility Improvements: Capistrano Beach and San Clemente voters decided on a tax levy of $.03 for every $100 of assessed home value in order to repair aging classrooms and facilities at schools serving their respective areas.

  • NO – 57.98% (7,511)
  • YES – 42.02% (5,444)

Measure I:

School Bond for Facility Improvements: Dana Point voters decided on a tax levy of $.03 for every $100 of assessed home value in order to repair aging classrooms and facilities at schools serving their respective areas.

  • NO – 55.28% (13,769)
  • YES – 44.72% (11,139)

 

73rd State Assembly District:

Vote Centers Reporting: 147/189

  • Bill Brough (R) – 18.7% (15,046)
  • Laurie Davies (R) – 28.34% (22,806)
  • Ed Sachs (R) – 14.17% (11,399)
  • Chris Duncan (D) – 17.74% (14,275)
  • Scott Rhinehart (D) – 21.05% (16,939)

 

The Latest Statewide Results from the Office of the Secretary of State

 

49th U. S. Congressional District:

Secretary of State: 100% of precincts reporting

  • Mike Levin (D) – 52.8% (67,434)
  • Brian Maryott (R) – 47.2% (60,184)

 

Democratic Presidential Primary:

Secretary of State: 99.9% of precincts reporting

  • Joe Biden – 24.9% (744,017)
  • Mike Bloomberg – 14.3% (426,942)
  • Tulsi Gabbard – 0.7% (20,774)
  • Bernie Sanders – 33.6% (1,004,855)
  • Elizabeth Warren – 12.3% (236,858)

 

Republican Presidential Primary:

Secretary of State: 99.9% of precincts reporting

  • Donald Trump – 92.6% (1,457,359)
  • Bill Weld – 2.5% (38,592)
  • Rocky De La Fuente – 0.8% (14,509)
  • Robert Ardini – 0.5% (8,163)
  • Zoltan Istvan – 0.3% (4,875)
  • Matthew Matern – 0.6% (9,651)

