2020 Primary Election Results

The Latest Orange County Registrar’s Poll Results for South County Elections and Measures
UPDATE: 7:47 a.m. on March 4 with Vote Centers Reporting 189/189
Measure H:
School Bond for Facility Improvements: Capistrano Beach and San Clemente voters decided on a tax levy of $.03 for every $100 of assessed home value in order to repair aging classrooms and facilities at schools serving their respective areas.
- NO – 57.98% (7,511)
- YES – 42.02% (5,444)
Measure I:
School Bond for Facility Improvements: Dana Point voters decided on a tax levy of $.03 for every $100 of assessed home value in order to repair aging classrooms and facilities at schools serving their respective areas.
- NO – 55.28% (13,769)
- YES – 44.72% (11,139)
73rd State Assembly District:
Vote Centers Reporting: 147/189
- Bill Brough (R) – 18.7% (15,046)
- Laurie Davies (R) – 28.34% (22,806)
- Ed Sachs (R) – 14.17% (11,399)
- Chris Duncan (D) – 17.74% (14,275)
- Scott Rhinehart (D) – 21.05% (16,939)
The Latest Statewide Results from the Office of the Secretary of State
49th U. S. Congressional District:
Secretary of State: 100% of precincts reporting
- Mike Levin (D) – 52.8% (67,434)
- Brian Maryott (R) – 47.2% (60,184)
Democratic Presidential Primary:
Secretary of State: 99.9% of precincts reporting
- Joe Biden – 24.9% (744,017)
- Mike Bloomberg – 14.3% (426,942)
- Tulsi Gabbard – 0.7% (20,774)
- Bernie Sanders – 33.6% (1,004,855)
- Elizabeth Warren – 12.3% (236,858)
Republican Presidential Primary:
Secretary of State: 99.9% of precincts reporting
- Donald Trump – 92.6% (1,457,359)
- Bill Weld – 2.5% (38,592)
- Rocky De La Fuente – 0.8% (14,509)
- Robert Ardini – 0.5% (8,163)
- Zoltan Istvan – 0.3% (4,875)
- Matthew Matern – 0.6% (9,651)
