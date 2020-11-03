2020 General Presidential Election Results

The Latest Poll Results from the Secretary of State and OC Registrar of Voters for South County Elections and Measures
UPDATE: 11:12 p.m.
OC Registrar Vote Centers Reporting: 1,795/1,795
Secretary of State: 113/487
Dana Point City Council
District 4
- Mike Frost – 59.36% (1,661)
- Gary Newkirk – 40.64% (1,137)
District 5
- Benjamin Bebee – 17.61% (537)
- Michael Villar – 82.39% (2,512)
73rd State Assembly District
- Laurie Davies (R) – 57.11% (135,047)
- Scott Rhinehart (D) – 42.89% (101,417)
49th Congressional District
- Mike Levin (D) – 56.5% (163,254)
- Brian Maryott (R) – 43.5% (125,757)
South Coast Water District Board of Directors
- Rick Erkeneff – 23.82% (6,827)
- Scott Goldman – 20.75% (5,881)
- Wayne Rayfield – 19.26% (5,520)
- Douglas Erdman – 18.81% (5,468)
- Markus J. Lenger – 17.36% (4,967)
CUSD Board of Trustees
Trustee Area 2
- Pamela Braunstein – 56.30% (15,274)
- Jim Reardon – 43.70% (11,855)
Trustee Area 3
- Sue Hill – 44.16% (9,628)
- Lisa Davis – 43.46% (9,476)
- Adrienne Silva — 12.38% (2,700)
Trustee Area 5
- Krista Castellanos – 55.33% (11,177)
- Paul Hebbard – 27.76% (5,607)
- Jasmine Funes – 16.91% (3,416)
South Orange County Community College Board
Trustee Area 1
- Carolyn Inmon – 47.37% (169,135)
- Helen Locke – 28.83% (102,931)
- Aarti Kaushal – 14.83% (52,949)
- Matt Waid – 8.98% (32,059)
Trustee Area 6
- James Wright – 58.83% (206,172)
- Ryan Dack – 41.17% (144,280)
Trustee Area 7
- Timothy Jemal – 52.86% (181,750)
- Sean Gawne – 17.76% (61,066)
- Mo Entezampour – 29.38% (101,024)
comments (0)