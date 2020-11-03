EYE ON DP

2020 General Presidential Election Results

The Latest Poll Results from the Secretary of State and OC Registrar of Voters for South County Elections and Measures

UPDATE: 11:12 p.m.

OC Registrar Vote Centers Reporting: 1,795/1,795

Secretary of State: 113/487

Dana Point City Council

District 4

  • Mike Frost – 59.36% (1,661)
  • Gary Newkirk – 40.64% (1,137)

District 5

  • Benjamin Bebee – 17.61% (537)
  • Michael Villar – 82.39% (2,512)

 

73rd State Assembly District

  • Laurie Davies (R) – 57.11% (135,047)
  • Scott Rhinehart (D) – 42.89% (101,417)

 

49th Congressional District

  • Mike Levin (D) – 56.5% (163,254)
  • Brian Maryott (R) – 43.5% (125,757)

 

South Coast Water District Board of Directors

  • Rick Erkeneff – 23.82% (6,827)
  • Scott Goldman – 20.75% (5,881)
  • Wayne Rayfield – 19.26% (5,520)
  • Douglas Erdman – 18.81% (5,468)
  • Markus J. Lenger – 17.36% (4,967)

 

CUSD Board of Trustees

Trustee Area 2

  • Pamela Braunstein – 56.30% (15,274)
  • Jim Reardon – 43.70% (11,855)

 

Trustee Area 3

  • Sue Hill – 44.16% (9,628)
  • Lisa Davis – 43.46% (9,476)
  • Adrienne Silva — 12.38% (2,700)

 

Trustee Area 5

  • Krista Castellanos – 55.33% (11,177)
  • Paul Hebbard – 27.76% (5,607)
  • Jasmine Funes – 16.91% (3,416)

 

South Orange County Community College Board

Trustee Area 1

  • Carolyn Inmon – 47.37% (169,135)
  • Helen Locke – 28.83% (102,931)
  • Aarti Kaushal – 14.83% (52,949)
  • Matt Waid – 8.98% (32,059)

 

Trustee Area 6

  • James Wright – 58.83% (206,172)
  • Ryan Dack – 41.17% (144,280)

 

Trustee Area 7

  • Timothy Jemal – 52.86% (181,750)
  • Sean Gawne – 17.76% (61,066)
  • Mo Entezampour – 29.38% (101,024)

