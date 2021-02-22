Grom of the Week: This One’s for the Big Kids!

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Jake Howard

This week’s grom recognition goes to all those adult groms who have worked tirelessly to get the kids back in jerseys and safely surfing contests again.

Last weekend, the Western Surfing Association (WSA) was able to hold its first contest in Oceanside. And up north, the National Scholastic Surfing Association (NSSA) got rolling at Steamer Lane in Santa Cruz.

From the dedicated crews that put these contests on, to all of the parents, family, friends and supporters who give our surfers of tomorrow a platform to perform, it’s been a long journey to get here. We see you, and we applaud your passion and commitment to bring back the magic of a day at the beach.

There were a lot of local surfers from the Dana Point and San Clemente area who posted great results—too many to name here, in fact. We’ll give you some shine soon enough.

But to all those groms out there who had the opportunity to pull the jersey back on and surf their first heat in a long time, don’t forget to stoke out your folks and all the great people who made it possible.

Or maybe even do a couple extra chores around the house—or, at the very least, wax your dad’s board for him.

