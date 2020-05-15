City of Dana Point: Public Notice

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF DOCUMENTS RELATED TO LOCAL COASTAL PROGRAM AMENDMENT LCPA19-0003/ ZONE TEXT AMENDMENT ZTA19-0003

Name of Pro ject: Local Coastal Program Amendment LCPA19-0003/Zone Text Amendment ZTA19-0003.

Location: Orange County Dana Point Harbor.

Description of Project: The applicant, RD Olson Development, is requesting to amend the Dana Point Harbor Revitalization Plan and District Regulations (Harbor Plan) for Planning Area 3 (PA3) and the regulations associated with hotel development in the Orange County Dana Point Harbor.

In addition to the Zone Text Amendments described above, the project also requires a Local Coastal Program Amendment (LCPA). The project will modify various elements of the Dana Point Harbor Revitalization Plan and District Regulations which is a component of the City’s certified Local Coastal Program.

Lead Agency: City of Dana Point

Lead Agency Contact Person: Sean Nicholas, AICP, Senior Planner Phone Number: (949) 248-3588

Addresses Where Documents Are Available for Review:

Dana Point City Hall

Community Development 33282 Golden Lantern

Dana Point, CA 92629

Dana Point City Hall

Administration Office

33282 Golden Lantern

Dana Point, CA 92629

California Coastal Commission

South Coast Office 301 E. Ocean Blvd

Suite 300

Long Beach, CA 90802

A public hearing before the Dana Point Planning Commission for the above-noted application is scheduled for May 27th, 2020. A subsequent public hearing is tentatively scheduled for the City Council on June 16, 2020. A separate public hearing notice will be provided at least ten (10) days prior to the public hearing held by the Planning Commission and City Council to consider the matter. The documents related to the project were made available for public review on May 7th, 2020 . For further information, please contact Sean Nicholas, AICP Senior Planner at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248-3588.