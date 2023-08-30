When celebrating her 101st birthday, Dorothy Garcia had no idea the city would be gifting her a free year of bridge classes at the community center.

After a fellow player approached Bridge Coordinator Betty White about asking the city if there was anything it could do to make the 35-year Dana Point resident’s birthday a special one, White sent a letter to Mayor Mike Frost requesting the city waive Garcia’s bridge fees.

“When you turn 101, it should be a special day,” White said during a birthday celebration for Garcia. “(The city) granted her free bridge, and that was really special, and I kind of expected it to end there … but this is a special event.”

At the first bridge class of the fall session on Tuesday, Aug. 29, city officials, community center staff and bridge players gathered to celebrate Garcia’s birthday with balloons, cake and a commendation from the city.

When asked what she attributed her longevity to, Garcia highlighted her friendships through local clubs.

(From left) Dana Point Mayor Mike Frost presents Dorothy Garcia with a commendation during her bridge class on Tuesday, Aug. 29, when club members gathered to celebrate her 101st birthday. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

City officials, community center staff and bridge players gathered to play bridge and celebrate Dana Point resident Dorothy Garcia’s 101st birthday on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

(From left) A bridge class member presents 101-year-old Dorothy Garcia with a shirt that says “At 101, I’m still playing with a full deck, I just shuffle slower” as a birthday present on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

(From left) Dana Point Mayor Mike Frost presents Dorothy Garcia with a commendation during her bridge class on Tuesday, Aug. 29, when club members gathered to celebrate her 101st birthday. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

(From right) Doug Garcia celebrates the 101st birthday of his mother, Dorothy Garcia, with his wife Mabel Garcia at the Dana Point Community Center on Tuesday, Aug. 29. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

Dorothy Garcia, who turned 101 years old, deals a hand for a round of bridge at the first bridge class of the fall session Tuesday, Aug. 29. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

“Why? I don’t know why I’m living so long,” Garcia said. “But I have such good friends, so I think that’s what keeps me healthy, is my children, my sweet children, and my lovely friends.”

When Garcia first moved to Dana Point, she became involved with a local walking club, walking through the harbor and growing friendships with fellow club members.

Through the Dana Point Community Center’s bridge class, Garcia enjoys playing a few hands of bridge with close friends.

Garcia added that she was completely surprised by the birthday celebration, thanking her bridge class for the friendships she’s gained with fellow players.

The bridge club, Garcia noted, “gets me out; I get to see people, and sometimes I get a good hand. I’m happy to be part of the group.”

“I’m totally surprised that they did this,” Garcia said. “They’re so gracious, and I think I still play fairly well.”

Garcia’s son, Doug Garcia, said his mother’s time spent playing bridge with her friends is important to her.

“I can tell she’s well-loved, she loves all of her friends here and has a great time,” Doug said. “She truly enjoys life, but for her to see that her friends enjoy her is really important to her, but important to us, too.”

Doug added that bridge is a very social game.

“Yes, it’s a game, but it’s also interacting with people, and that’s just tremendous for all of us,” Doug said. “If we have a good social life, it uplifts us.”