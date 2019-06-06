100 Artists Spotlighted at Dana Point ArtFest

The Dana Point ArtFest returned to the community on Sunday, June 2 with nearly 100 artists being represented on Del Prado, between Golden Lantern and Ruby Lantern.

This year, live performance artist Thomas Clark returned, and an interactive Kids’ Fun Zone made its debut at the largest free community arts event in Dana Point. The event featured artists whose mediums included fine art, sculpting, ceramics, art glass, jewelry, painting, drawing, photography, woodworking and metalwork—including steampunk art.

In addition to art and live music, local restaurants Jack’s, The Schwack Beach Grill, Luxe Restaurant and World Famous Martini Bar, and StillWater Spirits & Sounds hosted beer and wine gardens.

ArtFest, formerly known as the Dana Point Art Walk, is held in June each year to encourage artists, musicians and merchants to connect with the community through the arts and to promote creativity and an art movement in the city of Dana Point.

