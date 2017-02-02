Zephyr, City Breaks Ground on Residential, Park Project along PCH

Photo Gallery of Dana Point Rendering_1 A rendering of the South Cove project from Zephyr. The company and city held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 27 at Doheny State Beach. Photo: Courtesy of Zephyr Zephyr2 Chris Beucler, chief operating officer of Zephyr, spoke during the groundbreaking ceremony for South Cove on Thursday, Jan. 26 at Doheny State Beach. Photo: Eric Heinz Zephyr3 Lance Jost, the artist creating the Hobie Memorial, works on a mold of the statue during Zephyr’s groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 26 at Doheny State Beach. Photo: Eric Heinz Zephyr1 The groundbreaking for South Cove, a residential and park project by Zephyr, was held on Thursday, Jan. 26 at Doheny State Beach. Photo: Eric Heinz DECK-3K-1-7-17 A rendering of the South Cove project from Zephyr. The company and city held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 27 at Doheny State Beach. Photo: Courtesy of Zephyr Dana Point Rendering_2 A rendering of the South Cove project from Zephyr. The company and city held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 27 at Doheny State Beach. Photo: Courtesy of Zephyr DIN-3K-V8 A rendering of the South Cove project from Zephyr. The company and city held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 27 at Doheny State Beach. Photo: Courtesy of Zephyr Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

By Kristina Pritchett

Zephyr, a San Diego-based real estate development company, officially broke ground on the South Cove residential and park project on Thursday, Jan. 27.

The community will have 168 residences along Del Obispo and Pacific Coast Highway across the street from Doheny State Beach.

The company acquired the land in July 2015 for $50 million. The three models of homes will range from one to three bedrooms with 883 to 2,341 square feet. Ten residences will feature live/work space, 17 will be offered as affordable housing and all homes will have attached garages.

“South Cove is the first project of its kind to be built in Dana Point in more than 25 years,” said Chief Operating Officer of Zephyr, Chris Beucler. “We’re thrilled to announce the groundbreaking of this luxurious, barefoot community that will offer residents immediate access to Doheny State Beach and Dana Point Harbor’s restaurants and shops via a short stroll on the San Juan Creek Bike Trail, or the Pacific Coast Highway Pedestrian Bridge.”

The development team is working with the city to create a public park that borders South Cove.

Completion of the project is scheduled for 2019, and pre-sales will begin in early spring 2017. The model homes will be open in late summer 2017.