Zephyr Announces Public Release of 10 New Homes in South Cove

On Aug. 21, Zephyr, developers of South Cove has announced the public release of Phase 4 that will bring ten new luxury condo residences to market.

Phase 4 offers two floor plans: “Aliso” flats and “Trestles” townhomes. The popular 1-bedroom “Trestles” townhomes are also available in the current release. With prices starting at $622,990 for the Trestles 883, Zephyr says these are some of their most popular models. The one, two and three-bedroom floor plans available in Phase 4 range from 883 to 1,794 square feet, with prices ranging from $622,990 to $1,099,990. These homes will be ready for move-in spring 2019.