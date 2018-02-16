Mariners 936 invite locals to attend their 2018 Youth Sailing & Maritime Adventures information meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. Mariners is a Sea Scout unit that was started over 30 years ago by Jim Wehan, skipper of the Spirit of Dana Point and former Mission Viejo High School math teacher.

Mariners’ is a co-ed boating program for young people ages 14-18 and the junior mariner program is for those 12-14. Both are designed to allow young people an opportunity to have fun with their friends in sailboats of all sizes at a low cost. Through a carefully developed program, participants progress from what knowledge they have about boating (often not knowing anything) upon joining the program to being competent in handling sailboats of all sizes.

Classroom instruction, Catalina and Channel Island trips, mariner competitions with other Sea Scout groups, sailboat racing, maintenance instruction and free sailing are some of the opportunities that members can take part. 34451 Ensenada Place, Dana Point. www.mariners936.com.